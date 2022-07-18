Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included the Twins getting steamrolled while losing three of four games to the White Sox heading into the All-Star break. This is still a first-place team through 94 games, but Reusse has never been a believer and is even less of one now.

Plus Rand and Reusse share thoughts on the MLB Draft, British Open and more.

