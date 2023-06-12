Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included an untimely bullpen meltdown by the Twins. On the verge of an impressive sweep at Toronto, the Twins gave up a 6-1 lead — including the decisive runs allowed by much-maligned reliever Emilio Pagán— in a 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays. In his Twins career, Pagán now has as many blown saves as saves (nine apiece).

Meanwhile, Minnesota United lost 4-0 to Montreal, but Loons manager Adrian Heath was convinced his side had the better chances in the game. Was he right?

Plus Reusse's thoughts on the Vikings' unresolved situation with Danielle Hunter as minicamp approaches and a stirring comeback by the Lynx on their celebration weekend.

