Columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports as only they can provide.

3:00: Even without the Vikings playing, it was a busy weekend — including another impressive win by P.J. Fleck's Gophers football team. Minnesota is now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten, good enough for a tie atop the West standings. With two more winnable games on the horizon before a showdown with Iowa, it's Ok to think big.

11:00: Former Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario was named MVP of the National League Championship Series with Atlanta and will now play in the World Series for the first time. Reusse weighs in on all that makes Rosario great.

20:00: Reusse watched the Gophers volleyball team over the weekend and was concerned about a certain level of slippage from that program. Then the final three sets against Ohio State assuaged those fears.

28:00: The Wolves are 2-0 and playing defense (at least so far). The Wild is 4-1 even after a clunker on Sunday. There's plenty to like from both.

