Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which frankly didn't have a lot of great news for Minnesota sports fans.

The Lynx lost to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Sunday, showing they will struggle as long as Napheesa Collier is out. The game was a huge success from a business standpoint, with a sellout crowd and gate revenues topping $1 million helped greatly by a pro-Clark contingent.

Vikings WR Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in California, the second straight offseason he's had a significant incident with a vehicle.

And the Twins lost their final game going into the All-Star break and are dealing with a handful of minor injuries to major players.

