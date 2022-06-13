Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at the Twins' 5-4 stretch against top AL East teams, which was fueled by a strong offensive showing against some of MLB's top starting pitchers. After predicting the Twins would not win a game during the nine-game stretch, Reusse is happy to admit he was wrong — though you will be shocked to learn that he still has some gripes about the process.

Plus Reusse and Rand get into the flat-out bad Lynx, golf's interesting weekend and a rare state baseball tournament appearance for St. Louis Park.

