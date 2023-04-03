Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. Included in the mix:

An all-time bad loss by the Timberwolves to the Blazers, which severely damaged Minnesota's playoff hopes and raises new questions about the offseason.

The Twins starting 3-0 — in three crisp and brisk games.

A tremendous women's basketball Final Four.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports