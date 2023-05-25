Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Winona Cotter softball coach Pat Bowlin will go for the state record in career softball coaching victories Thursday.

Bowlin tied the record Tuesday, when Cotter defeated Caledonia 4-2 in the Class 2A, Section 1 tournament. He shares the mark of 802 victories with former New Ulm Cathedral coach Bob Mertz, who retired in 2018.

Cotter (16-3) will play St. Charles on Thursday.

Bowlin, who is in his 39th season as a softball coach, is also Cotter's girls basketball coach and has 674 career victories in that sport, sixth most in state history.

Notable number

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta ended its regular season with its 50th consecutive West Central Conference victory.

A sweep of West Central Area, 13-4 and 21-9, on May 18 in Barrett gave Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta a 12-0 record in West Central Conference play this season. Its last loss in a conference game came on May 17, 2018, 3-2 to Melrose.