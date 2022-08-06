An Inver Grove Heights woman was killed Friday afternoon when the pickup truck in which she was a passenger crashed in Mendota Heights.

Driver Epifanio Armenta Zuluaga, 70, also of Inver Grove Heights, was eastbound in the right lane on Hwy. 62 near Hwy. 149 when the truck drifted to the right into the ditch, hit a tree and rolled at 2:47 p.m. Friday, the Minnesota State Patrol said. He sustained noncritical injuries and was hospitalized, the patrol said. Killed was Margarita Cruz Garcia, 66.

Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said, and alcohol was not involved. Road conditions were dry.