A passenger in a pickup truck was killed in a crash in southwestern Minnesota, authorities said Wednesday.

The wreck occurred about 8:55 p.m. Tuesday along southbound Hwy. 30 to the west of Pipestone in Sweet Township, the State Patrol said.

The passenger was identified as 52-year-old Ann M. Horsch, the patrol said. The driver, 58-year-old Raymond M. Derby, was hospitalized with noncritical injuries, according to the patrol. Both are from Pipestone.

The pickup went off the highway to the left and rolled, the patrol said.

Horsch did not have on a seat belt, the patrol said. Derby did have his seat belt on.