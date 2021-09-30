PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Jawon Pass ran for two touchdowns, including a 59-yarder, Lyndemian Brooks scored on an 83-yard run and Prairie View A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 27-17 on Thursday night.

Pass, a graduate transfer from Louisville, was 15-of-26 passing for 160 yards and added 70 yards rushing on six carries.

UAPB's Zack Piwniczka made a 33-yard field goal to open the scoring but two plays from scrimmage later Pass took the snap and, on a quarterback draw, raced untouched 59 yards to make it 7-3 with 9:21 left in the first quarter and Panthers led the rest of the way.

Brooks took a handoff, started to his right and then cut upfield, bursting down the right sideline for an 83-yard TD that made it 14-3 going into the second quarter. Xzavier Vaughn hit Josh Wilkes for an 82-yard catch-and-run for the Golden Lions midway through the period but Prairie View (4-1, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that made it 21-9 when Pass scored on a 4-yard run with 5:07 left in the first half.

Wilkes finished with 103 yards receiving on five receptions for UAPB (1-3, 0-2).

