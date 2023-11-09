Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on the Saint Thomas Tommies after Brayden Parker scored 21 points in Idaho State's 92-36 win against the Warner Pacific Knights.

St. Thomas went 12-2 at home last season while going 19-14 overall. The Tommies averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 1.3 bench points last season.

Idaho State finished 8-11 in Big Sky action and 4-12 on the road last season. The Bengals averaged 5.7 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.