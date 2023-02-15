WASHINGTON — National Park Service employees swept through a large homeless encampment three blocks from the White House on Wednesday, disposing of about 50 tents and warning that people who resisted would be subject to arrest.

The clearing of McPherson Square is just the latest development in a long-running saga involving the D.C. government, the Park Service and homeless people, whose advocates claim the city hasn't done enough to help them find safe shelter.

''There are people living here who don't know where they're going to sleep tonight. The entire purpose of this is to displace people and to 'invisiblize' and criminalize homelessness,'' said Jesse Rabinowitz, of Miriam's Kitchen, one of a collection of charitable organizations that has been working with the residents.

The mini-tent city in McPherson Square has grown steadily over the past year, with many people saying they came there after smaller encampments in other parts of downtown were cleared by either NPS or the city government.

''Any time people were forced out of somewhere else, they would see the tents here and figure it was safe for a while,'' said Daniel Kingery, who has lived in the park for three years.

The National Park Service, which has jurisdiction over McPherson Square and large swaths of other green space across the city, had originally announced plans to clear the square in April. But D.C.'s Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services, Wayne Turnage, requested that the date be moved up by two months, saying the encampment was a looming public health hazard.

NPS spokesman Mike Litterst said that despite the accelerated timeline, park residents still had about two weeks' notice. ''The District's social service providers intensified their efforts to connect people with housing and other services,'' he said.