MADISON, Wis. — A paramedic is on trial in Dane County where he's accused sexually assaulting a woman while she was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The Janesville woman testified Monday that the paramedic touched her inappropriately and exposed himself to her while she was being transferred to Stoughton Hospital in May 2019.

Timothy Ovadal, 39, of Madison, is charged with second-degree and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Ovadal's attorney, Julia Westley, says the alleged assault didn't happen and would have been seen by the defendant's co-worker who was driving the ambulance, which was equipped with mirrors and a rearview camera so that the driver can monitor a patient in the back, the State Journal reported.

"The video is going to show that didn't happen," Westley said. "What she says happened doesn't match what's in the video."

Dane County Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller said in her opening statement that while the woman was belted to a gurney, Ovadal began removing some electrocardiogram stickers on her chest, then began fondling her breasts. The woman said he put his mouth on one of her breasts as well and then exposed himself to her, telling her not to tell anyone or he would lose his job.

The trial is expected to last three days.