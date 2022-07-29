'Paper Girls'

Imagine if the plucky teens from "Stranger Things" stumbled into a portal that trapped them in modern-day Cleveland, where cellphones are just as bewildering as any shadow monsters. That's the rough idea behind this new series, the latest to lean on both '80s nostalgia and sci-fi staples. Comedian Ali Wong pops up as a lonely woman who befriends the time travelers, but it's the young cast of relative unknowns that keeps you coming back for more. Amazon Prime

'Uncoupled'

Neil Patrick Harris' character in this rom-com series couldn't be more different from the horndog Barney Stinson in "How I Met Your Mother." Michael Lawson, a semi-successful Realtor in New York, has a hard time adjusting to the dating pool after getting dumped by his longtime partner. Co-creator Darren Star relies a lot on corny one-liners that may trigger more groans than chuckles. But that approach turned previous efforts like "Sex and the City" and "Emily in Paris" into smash hits. Don't be surprised if "Uncoupled" follows suit. Netflix

'Goodfellas'

The recent death of Paul Sorvino means we've lost another actor who contributed to this 1990 film. Ray Liotta, who passed away in May, had a lot more screen time, but Sorvino is unforgettable as the "made man" who has it better behind bars than most of us do on the outside. His scenes alone are the perfect excuse to rewatch this comic/gangster classic. Netflix, HBO Max

'Reservation Dogs'

Taika Waititi is a master of mining comedy from dark sources: Norse gods ("Thor: Love and Thunder"), bloodthirsty pirates ("Our Flag Means Death"), dictators ("JoJo Rabbit"). But you won't find many bad guys in this reservation-set sitcom he created with Sterlin Harjo. The most evil act in the first few episodes of Season 2 is a butchered cover of "Free Fallin'." Just because Emmy voters largely overlooked this series doesn't mean you should, too. Wednesday, Hulu

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'

HBO Max's terrific new docuseries "The Last Movie Stars" does a nice job of tracking Paul Newman's development as an actor and pointing out the importance of this 1969 western. It may not be his best work, but you really start to see how he was becoming to rely more on laid-back confidence than cockiness. You can almost see co-star Robert Redford taking notes. Monday, Amazon Prime