BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — George Papas had 16 points as Monmouth narrowly beat Fairfield 61-58 on Thursday night.

Myles Ruth made two free throws with 19 seconds left for a three-point lead.

Walker Miller had 11 points for Monmouth (11-6, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 10 points.

Jake Wojcik had 15 points for the Stags (8-10, 2-5), who have now lost seven games in a row. Jesus Cruz added 14 points and Taj Benning had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com