NIAGARA, N.Y. — George Papas had 14 points and seven rebounds as Monmouth beat Niagara 57-49 on Friday night.

It was the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game of the season for both teams.

Shavar Reynolds Jr. had 13 points for Monmouth (6-1, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Marcus McClary added 12 points. Nikkei Rutty had 10 rebounds.

Marcus Hammond had 11 points for the Purple Eagles (3-4, 0-1). Justin Roberts added 10 points. Sam Iorio had 13 rebounds.

