ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for second career triple-double, overcoming early shooting woes to help the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-106 on Thursday night.

At 42-28, the Magic wrapped up their second winning seasons in 12 years. They have won 18 of 23 games.

Banchero missed his first 10 shots, two of them free throws, then rallied to finish 9 of 18 from the field. Jalen Suggs led Orlando with 22 points, and Franz Wagner added 18.

Trey Murphy III had 21 points for New Orleans. Zion Williamson added 20 points, seven rebounds and a spectacular block of Banchero that helped New Orleans get off to a good start. Williamson also had eight turnovers.

The Pelicans, who had won seven of eight, lost forward Brandon Ingram early in the second half to what appeared to be a left knee injury.

After the Magic fell behind by 12 points in the first quarter, Cole Anthony and Moritz Wagner came off the bench to lead a 33-10 charge over the next nine minutes. Orlando led 47-36 before Banchero scored a point.

The Magic stretched the lead to 20 by the end of the third quarter before Murphy, Williamson and McCollum got the Pelicans back in the game.

But Banchero dunked after a Pelicans' turnovers to finish an 8-0 Orlando run that put the game away midway through the fourth quarter.

Magic guard Gary Harris left the game with a sore right foot .

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Miami on Friday night.

Magic: Host Sacramento on Saturday night.

