THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Palestinians apply for "State of Palestine" to join South Africa's case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide.
Most Read
-
Juror in Feeding Our Future trial dismissed after woman offers bag of $120,000 in cash to acquit defendants
-
Moriarty drops murder charges against state trooper in 2023 shooting of Ricky Cobb II
-
Vikings' Jefferson agrees to record-setting contract
-
SUV driver inexplicably stops on I-694, is hit from behind and killed
-
Daniel del Prado to open an 'elevated' sports bar in Minneapolis