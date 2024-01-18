ISLAMABAD — Pakistani airstrikes on Iran killed 4 children and 3 women, a local official tells Iranian state television.
Most Read
-
Race, rural economy and a housing shortage collide in Long Prairie apartment fight
-
Scoggins: Why the NFC North script has flipped fast on Vikings
-
Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
-
Mother of three sons injured in UTV crash north of Willmar says two of her boys have now died
-
Time to renovate the Barn? Gophers studying options at Williams Arena