GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave caught a pass, got tackled and landed on the ball during a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last month.

In the moment, Musgrave ignored the pain.

''I knew something was probably wrong, but it's football,'' he said on Friday. ''You play through pain and then it usually hurts more after the game.''

It hurt after the Nov. 19 game. A lot. With added intensity. And then he went to the bathroom and saw blood in his urine.

''I put the pieces together pretty quickly, kind of knew that was a problem,'' he said.

Musgrave went to the emergency room, where he learned he had a lacerated kidney. Because the severity increased overnight, doctors kept him for an additional night. While he avoided surgery, the injury derailed an excellent debut season.

''Yeah, it wasn't awesome,'' Musgrave said. ''Internal organs are definitely a little bit different than your normal football injury.''

After Musgrave spent about a month on the sideline, the Packers (6-8) designated him to return from injured reserve on Thursday. He didn't practice on Thursday or Friday, instead working alongside trainers, and was ruled out for Sunday's game at Carolina (2-12).

Given the significance of the injury and the fact that only two games remain after Sunday, there's a chance Musgrave's season is over.

''My goal is to play as soon as possible,'' he said. ''With these things, it's kind of weird, so it just depends on how I'm doing. My goal is to play. That's my goal, so we're going to see.''

Nothing other than rest can heal a lacerated kidney, and reinjury can cause significant trouble.

''The issue is kidneys can regulate blood pressure,'' Musgrave said. ''So far, it's looking all right.''

When Musgrave sustained a sprained ankle earlier this season against Denver, nobody expected him to play the following week against Minnesota, but Musgrave willed himself back onto the field.

No amount of toughness will help him return for next week's game at the Vikings or the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears. No amount of determination will allow him to break a franchise record that seemed easily within his grasp last month.

In 10 games, the second-round draft pick caught 33 passes for 341 yards and one touchdown. In franchise history, only 2000 first-round pick Bubba Franks caught more passes (34) for more yards (363) among rookie tight ends.

Musgrave wants to be on the field to break those records and to help lift the Packers (6-8) into the playoffs. Those decisions, however, will be out of his hands.

''I'll play through pain,'' he said. ''It might be a little different when it comes to internal stuff. I don't want to have long-term issues, but I'll play through pain. So, if I'm safe to play, I'll play through pain.''

NOTES: The Packers had 13 players on their final injury report, a list that includes 10 starters. Along with Musgrave, LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck) and S Darnell Savage (shoulder) are out. WR Christian Watson (hamstring) is doubtful, meaning he'll probably miss a third consecutive game. Fellow WRs Jayden Reed (toe) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are questionable, as are CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), S Rudy Ford (back), RB AJ Dillon (thumb) and DT TJ Slaton (knee). ... The backfield tandem of Aaron Jones (knee; off the injury report) and Dillon could be on the field together. ''I feel good where AJ's at,'' coach Matt LaFleur said.

