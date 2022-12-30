Vikings at Packers

3:25 p.m. Sunday at Lambeau Field (Ch. 4, 100.3-FM)

ABOUT THE PACKERS

• The Packers (7-8) intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter of last week's 26-20 win over Miami. Green Bay has won three straight games to climb back into the NFC playoff picture. To make the playoffs, the Packers need to beat the Vikings and Lions and have the Commanders (7-7-1) lose once, or the Giants (8-6-1) lose twice.

• Green Bay's defense has been forcing the issue. The Packers have at least one takeaway in nine straight games, including four from Miami last week. Takeaways have helped cover for a vulnerable group that allows 7.1 yards per throw (28th) and 5 yards per run (29th).

• Running backs Aaron Jones (averaging 16 touches per game) and A.J. Dillon (averaging 13 touches per game) are the engine that drives this version of the Packers offense. Only the Cowboys' tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have combined for more carries this season.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | QB Aaron Rodgers

• Rodgers has yet to throw for 300 yards in a game this season, illustrating the struggle for Green Bay's middling offense. He has thrown 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions — his most in a season since 2010 — while adapting to the young receivers around him.

• Rodgers at Lambeau Field in December and January has been a sure bet. He's won nine straight regular season home starts in those cold months, last losing in 2018. In December alone, the Packers have won 15 straight games — the longest such streak since the Chargers won 18 straight December games from 2006-2010.

• Rodgers on the Vikings-Packers rivalry having "a little bit higher intensity" than Packers-Bears: "They've been a little bit better consistently since the [Brian] Urlacher crew kind of left Chicago. Seemed to be a few more battles that had a lot more on the line, obviously when Mike Zimmer was there. Felt like we played a lot of big games when they got that defense rolling. ... It's been some really physical football games over the years."

COACH SPEAK | Matt LaFleur

• LaFleur is in his fourth season as Packers head coach with a 46-18 record in the regular season (.719) and 2-3 in three playoff appearances. Both Green Bay's offense and defense have regressed this season.

• The former Titans and Rams offensive coordinator has struggled to get this Packers offense across the goal line. Green Bay ranks 18th in scoring (20.9 points per game) and 24th in touchdowns per red-zone trip, according to Football Outsiders.

• LaFleur on whether left tackle David Bakhtiari will return from an appendectomy earlier this month: "There's a lot of things that go into that. Obviously the film and watching him, see how he's moving around. But also talking to the player, because you're right, it's not like I've had many experiences with appendectomies. That's just something we'll have to collaborate and talk through together."