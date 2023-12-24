Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Green Bay Packers will get top cornerback Jaire Alexander and running back AJ Dillon back for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers but will be without two of their top wide receivers.

Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe/chest) were declared inactive.

Alexander, who had been listed as questionable this week, has missed the past six games for the Packers with a shoulder injury. He should provide some needed help in the secondary for a Green Bay team that is 6-8 and desperate for a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Dillon returns after missing last week's game with a thumb injury.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson is a healthy scratch for the Panthers as he was not listed on the team's injury report this past week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL