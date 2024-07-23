GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed Jacob Eason to give them a third quarterback to participate in training camp workouts.

Eason joins second-year pro Sean Clifford and rookie seventh-round pick Michael Pratt. Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love is in camp but isn't practicing as long as his contract negotiations remain unresolved.

The 26-year-old Eason has appeared in two career NFL games, one with Indianapolis in 2021 and one with Carolina in 2022. The Colts selected him out of Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft after he began his college career at Georgia.

Eason also has been a member of the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. He had a tryout with the Packers during their rookie minicamp in May.

''Just got in last night, so it's been a little bit of a whirlwind just picking it up again, obviously, from minicamp,'' Eason said after the Packers' Tuesday practice. ''I was here for minicamp and got a little taste, but we're back to it now.''

Green Bay made room for Eason by releasing long snapper Peter Bowden.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst noted Monday that Love is participating in all other team activities. Gutekunst has expressed optimism a deal will be reached soon.

