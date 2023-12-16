GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay cornerback Eric Stokes has been activated from injured reserve, making him eligible to play for just the second time this season Sunday when the Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stokes' 2022 season ended when he injured his knee and foot in an early November loss at Detroit. Those injuries also kept him from playing in the Packers' first five games this season.

He returned for an Oct. 22 game at Denver but played just four special-teams snaps before hurting his hamstring. The 2021 first-round pick from Georgia hasn't played since.

''This comeback, it's been hell,'' Stokes said this week. ''It's been hell. It's been highs and lows to everything. That's just life, though. You've got to wake up every morning and be blessed. Everything else has been good, though.''

In other moves Saturday, the Packers (6-7) elevated running back Kenyan Drake and wide receiver Bo Melton from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game with the Bucs (6-7).

Drake's elevation provides the Packers some insurance if running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unavailable. Jones has missed three games with a knee injury and Dillon has a broken right thumb. Both were listed as questionable on the Packers' Friday injury report.

Melton would give the Packers some receiving depth to help the Packers if Christian Watson can't play. Watson missed a Monday night loss to the New York Giants with a hamstring issue and was listed as doubtful on the injury report. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks is questionable with an ankle injury.

