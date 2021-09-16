The marquee game of the Gophers nonconference football schedule comes Saturday at Colorado, and if you're not among the large contingent of Minnesota fans making the trek to Folsom Field in Boulder, watching the game might be a challenge.

The game will be broadcast at noon (Central Time) on the Pac-12 Network, which you may or may not have, depending on your provider and the level of service. The network as of December 2020 had 14.8 million subscribers nationally, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data supplied to the San Jose Mercury News. The Big Ten Network, in comparison, has an estimated 50 million subscribers.

DirecTV, for example, does not carry the Pac-12 Network. Dish Network, Xfinity, Spectrum and Cox are among those that do. To find out if your provider has the Pac-12 Network, the conference has a website in which you can enter your information.

If your cable or satellite provider doesn't have the network, you can check a variety of streaming services. Fubo.tv has the Pac-12 Network and is offering a free, seven-day trial . The Sling.com streaming service has the network, too, and is offering a limited trial offer of $25 off. Subscribers need either Sling's Orange or Blue plan, plus the $11 Sports Extra pack to get the Pac-12 Network. With free trials and limited offers, you'll have to cancel the plan before the automatic subscription and its monthly charges kick if you don't want to continue the service.

The game also will be available on Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app, but those also require a cable, satellite or streaming subscription.

Of course, the game also will be available on radio. Saturday's option locally is KFXN-FM (100.3).