The Marlins' game against the Phillies on Tuesday began about an hour ahead of the Twins-White Sox game. Under today's pace of play rules, that's nearly a four-inning head start.

So, by the time Twins righthander Pablo López was in the middle innings against Chicago — after giving up two runs in the first inning — Luis Arraez already had singled, tripled and homered on his way to a cycle.

"You better not look at what Luis Arraez is doing tonight," someone barked at me on Twitter, the social media digital buffet.

The sentiment that the Arraez-López trade is a bad one for the Twins needs to be debunked. It just might be a proven talent-for-proven talent swap that benefits both teams.

Securing a legitimate, "ace" pitcher is difficult if you don't spend $40 million a year on one. Teams still need someone to be a capable staff ace, and that's what López brings. He has a good fastball, but it's his high-level changeup and a breaking ball called a sweeper — a pitch developed during the offseason — that flummox hitters. He had some arm problems in 2021, but his 180 innings last season were 33 more than the best Twins pitcher produced. He filled a need, looked like a true ace on Tuesday and has the stuff to sustain his success.

Arraez is an excellent contact hitter who is on everything right now. Miami already has one of the best pitchers in baseball in Sandy Alcantara. The Marlins won 69 games last season with Alcantara, López and lefty Jesús Luzardo showing their talents. They needed offense.

What are the Twins going to get more for, trading low on J.J. Hardy and Delmon Young, or swapping a batting champion who doesn't hit for power for possibly their best starter in a good rotation?

By the end of Tuesday, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had been booed for removing López after he retired the final 23 White Sox hitters he faced, an impressive outing during which he made an early adjustment and flourished. And Arraez had the first cycle in Marlins history.

"There wouldn't be a better guy to do it, and he's hitting .500 now so congratulations to him," López said about his fellow Venezuelan. "Such a great guy. I will shoot him a text and be like, 'Dude that's awesome.' "

López then pointed out, correctly, that the Marlins had played more than 4,500 games without a cycle.

"The Marlins came close so many times," he said. "Some guys needed the triple, the double, the homer. If someone was going to do it, I'd put my money on Luis."

The Twins haven't been close to having a true ace since two-time Cy Young winner Johan Santana. If López pitches like he did on Tuesday, he's on his way to being their best pitcher since No. 57.

Reaves an asset

It's better to have Ryan Reaves with you than against you.

After watching Reaves be a pest to the Wild for years — especially during playoff meetings against him when he played for the Blues and Golden Knights — the Wild get to enter a postseason with him. Remember the times the Wild would run up against, and struggle against, bigger, grittier teams? Reaves helps balance that out.

He doesn't score, but his presence and hard-hitting style will be useful if deployed at the right times.

"For instance, he needs to play Game 1 to set the tone for the series," former Gophers star and KFAN contributor Pat Micheletti said. "Like, 'We will not be pushed around.' Then if you feel you need more speed or skill, play someone else."

Reaves, 35, has played in 102 postseason games. He knows how to shake off tough losses. He will be an asset.

Wait for Rodgers

There should be no anxiety over Aaron Rodgers' trade to the Jets not being finalized. It's going to get done, and the NFC North offseason will move on.

Green Bay is in no hurry to make this deal, regardless of how many times Rodgers appears on Pat McAfee's show to push for it. It's likely he won't become a member of the Jets until after June 1.

The Packers will take on $40.3 million in dead money once they trade Rodgers. But, according to overthecap.com, if they wait until June 2 the cap hit can be spread over 2023, at $15.8 million, and 2024, at $24.5 million.

This is a no-brainer, from an operational standpoint.

So there's no reason for the Packers to have any trade conversations with the Jets until well after the draft. Rodgers is going to join the Jets. And that makes Kirk Cousins the best quarterback in the division.

And two predictions