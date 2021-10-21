Randy Johnson's Three-and-Out

A look around college football each week

Three memorable P.J. Fleck episodes

The fly-by handshake

Fleck and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm have been rivals since both joined their schools in 2017, and the lead-up to the 2019 game included a Purdue player saying, "We owe them one.'' Fleck used that as a motivational tool, and after the Gophers' 38-31 win, he didn't break stride during a brisk postgame handshake with Brohm.

Floyd and the timeouts

Down 35-0 to Iowa last year in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale, Fleck called timeout with 19 seconds left in hopes of avoiding a shutout. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz responded by calling all three of his timeouts. Afterward the 35-7 Iowa win, Ferentz explained, "We figured we'd take Floyd with us and leave the timeouts here.''

'Culture, culture, culture'

During Big Ten Media Days in July, Nebraska coach Scott Frost detailed his dislike of sloganeering as a motivational ploy. Aimed at Fleck or not, the Gophers coach responded after his team's 30-23 victory over the Huskers by saying, "That was truly culture vs. skill.'' During his postgame news conference Saturday, Fleck mentioned "culture'' 19 times.