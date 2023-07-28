Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand ties together some interesting comments and football news in the opening segment, including a response Thursday from P.J. Fleck to a report critical of his program earlier this week. Plus new Broncos coach Sean Payton didn't hold back when talking about the organization's 2022 failures, Dalvin Cook might soon join forces with Aaron Rodgers with the Jets and Twins using an old trade deadline tactic.

12:00: Star Tribune outdoors writer and editor Bob Timmons joins Rand to discuss the impact of extreme heat and wild fires from Canada on the camping, hiking and fishing plans of Minnesotans this summer.

28:00: Gophers star Logan Cooley is leaving for the NHL.

