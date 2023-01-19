NEW YORK — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper, raised its full-year sales outlook, helped by price hikes.

But the consumer products giant cautioned that higher commodity prices continue to squeeze profits, and there's been some pushback from shoppers who cut back their purchases of staples over higher price tags.

The upgraded outlook, issued Thursday, came as the Cincinnati-based company reported lower fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales from a year ago, though the results beat Wall Street expectations.

Like many consumer product makers, P&G has been forced to raise prices on its wide array of products to offset higher costs in transportation, labor and other areas, and it said it will continue to raise prices. In the latest quarter, P&G said it had to hike prices by 10%. Still, shoppers have remained fairly resilient to buying essentials like shampoo and laundry detergent. The company has also offered various cheaper options within its portfolio to hold on to price-sensitive shoppers.

P&G said that the number of products it sold globally was down 6% in the quarter ended Dec. 31 — half of that was because shoppers were cutting back their consumption, while the rest was due to inventory reductions in Russia and China.

"The consumer is holding up remarkably well in the U.S.," P&G finance chief Andre Schulten told reporters on a call Thursday. He noted that he doesn't see any significant shifts that are notable even in private label.

P&G reported earnings of $3.93 billion, or $1.59 per share, for the quarter. That compares with $4.22 billion, or $1.66 per share, in the year-ago period.

The results were slightly above Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The company said that beauty products increased on average by 9%, while fabric and home care saw increases of 13%.

The world's largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $20.77 billion in the period, down 1% from $20.95 billion in the year-ago period. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.61 billion.

The company projects total sales for the current fiscal year to range from a 1% drop to unchanged, better than its previous range of a decline of 1% to 3%. The company maintained its full-year earnings outlook but said profits could fall at the lower end of guidance because of higher commodity and material costs.

In early morning trading, shares were down 1%, or $7.48 to $144.02.

