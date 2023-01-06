The owner of the "CrimeWatchMpls" Twitter account is dropping her copyright infringement lawsuit against a Golden Valley-based conservative think tank that had embedded her tweets on its website last year.

The account's owner, Shelley Jo Leeson, agreed Friday to a stipulation of dismissal in the case against the Center of the American Experiment, less than one month after first suing in federal court.

The quick agreement follows a countersuit and legal briefs filed by American Experiment lawyers outlining grounds for recovering all costs associated with what it argued was a frivolous case.

"This lawsuit should have never been filed," said Chris Madel, an attorney representing American Experiment in the case.

A message was left seeking comment from Nathan Hansen, Leeson's attorney.

Leeson's CrimeWatchMpls Twitter account has attracted more than 72,000 followers over the 13 years it has been active. She "spends hours most days listening to police scanner broadcasts and reviewing citizen reports" that she summarizes into frequent posts, attorney Nathan Hansen wrote in the original December 2022 complaint. Leeson runs the account on an "unpaid and independent basis," Hansen added, "with the substantial amount of time she devotes to her citizen reporting being compensated only through voluntary contributions from her followers."

Madel, in a counterclaim filed last month, pointed out that Twitter's user agreement permits people to reproduce, publish or display content posted on the platform.

"This license authorizes us to make your Content available to the rest of the world and to let others do the same," reads an excerpt of the agreement attached to Madel's court filing.

Made also provided a screenshot of a direct message exchange between an American Experiment and Leeson's account, in which the employee informed Leeson of the new stream embedded on its site.

"We just launched a new project, the Criminal Injustice, that will expose judges and prosecutors who refuse to hold career criminals accountable for their crimes," the employee wrote. "We've embedded your Twitter on the page. If you have any tips, examples, thoughts, let us know! Thanks for what you do."

"Thanks so much. I'll try to remember to tag you or message when I post about one," Leeson replied.

Prior to Friday's stipulation for dismissal — a legal agreement that requires a final sign-off from U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud — the American Experiment filed a counterclaim that sought a judgment from the court that it was and is authorized to embed Leeson's tweets. Madel served Hansen with an additional legal brief arguing for sanctions against Leeson for refusing to dismiss the lawsuit or amend the complaint after being presented with evidence of the direct message exchange between Leeson and the employee.

"I'm glad Ms. Leeson came to her senses and dropped this frivolous lawsuit," said John Hinderaker, American Experiment's president, in a statement Friday. "It's clear she received bad advice from outsiders who didn't know what they were talking about."

American Experiment has since replaced the stream of CrimeWatchMpls tweets on its website with an embedded feed of tweets from SafetyAlertsMN, described as "Volunteers promoting traffic safety & 1st Responders."