OGDEN, Utah — Jamison Overton scored 18 points as Weber State routed Western Colorado 100-60 on Tuesday night. Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 17 points for the Wildcats, while Koby McEwen chipped in 16. McEwen also had six rebounds.

Cody Carlson had 10 points for Weber State (1-0).

Matthew Ragsdale had 19 points for the Mountaineers. Avery Rembao added 12 points.

