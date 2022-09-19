Fire in the Loring Park neighborhood early Monday tore through a vacant four-story apartment building that squatters have been occupying and where previous blazes have occurred, Minneapolis officials said.

The fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m. in the boarded-up building at 200 Oak Grove Street, said Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.

Responding fire crews found flames showing from a third-floor window and up to 10 people running from the building, the assistant chief said.

"There have been several fires at this address within the last month," Rucker said in a statement.

Once much of the third-floor blaze was knocked down, fire crews searched all floors for anyone inside, Rucker said. No victims or injuries were reported, and the fire's cause remains under investigation.

What fire personnel did find inside were extension cords, bedsheets and ropes that were tied to the window frames and extended down to the ground, according to the assistant chief.

"The squatters used these items to climb up and break through the third- and fourth-floor windows to gain access to the vacant boarded building," Rucker's statement continued.

Police went to the scene in response to several illegal residents attempting to reenter the building, she said.

Fire and police remained on site until the building was boarded back up, Rucker said.