A week of outdoor, family-friendly events will usher in a second term as St. Paul mayor for Melvin Carter.

The formality — Carter taking the oath of office — is scheduled for Jan. 3 at noon and will be livestreamed on Facebook in consideration of the ongoing pandemic.

"These unique times demand new approaches to every aspect of city-building, including our traditional inaugural activities," Carter said. "I am humbled by the opportunity to continue working alongside our residents, businesses and public employees to carve the way forward together."

A host of wintry opportunities starts Monday in the week leading up to Carter taking his oath:

Monday, 1 p.m.: Sledding party, Battle Creek Recreation Center, 75 Winthrop St. S.

Wednesday, 1 p.m.: Ice skating, North Dale Recreation Center, 1414 St. Albans St. N.

Thursday, 1 p.m.: Snow sculptures, Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S.

Thursday, 5 p.m.: Virtual happy hour with the mayor. E-mail peter.leggett@ci.stpaul.mn.us to RSVP.

Dec. 31, noon: I-Spy Evergreen Scavenger Hunt, Phalen Regional Park Beach House, 1400 Phalen Drive E.

Dec. 31, 2 p.m.: Winter bike ride (bring your own bike), meet at Black Dog Cafe, 308 E. Prince St.

For further information on all the activities, visit stpaul.gov/inauguration.