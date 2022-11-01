Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man was found dead as law enforcement officers responded to a report of an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota.

The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office received the call at 3 p.m. Sunday near 130th Street and Hwy. 9 outside Barnesville, according to a news release. There, law enforcement found a large fire surrounding two farmsteads, consuming several vehicles and threatening other buildings.

The fire had already consumed several vehicles, including a semi, according to the release. A resident alerted officers that one man was unaccounted for, and after searching the grounds, officers found his body.

The Ramsey County Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death and identify the man, according to the release.