They Might Be Giants

What was supposed to be a 30th anniversary show for quirky New York folk-rockers John Flansburgh's and John Linnell's MTV-bolstered album "Flood" in 2020 has turned into a two-night Gen X nostalgia affair and a promotion for a new album after COVID-19 delays. The new one is called "Book" and is accompanied by a 144-page hardcover book. The focus is still on "Flood," though, featuring the earwormy ditties "Birdhouse in Your Soul" and "Istanbul (Not Constantinople)." (8 p.m. Fri. at First Avenue, sold-out; and 8 p.m. Sat. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 W. Exchange St., St. Paul, $35-$45, axs.com.)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

The Together in Hope Choir

When it comes to helping displaced people, the go-to organization has long been the Nobel Peace Prize-winning United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. To aid its work, Twin Citians Celia Ellingson and Gary Aamodt collected a variety of writings about the experience of immigration and commissioned renowned Norwegian choral composer Kim Andre Arnesen to set them to music. The result is "The Stranger," a 70-minute work that will receive its U.S. premiere this weekend, courtesy of a 54-voice choir. (7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Sunday; Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; $42; 651-224-4222 or Ordway.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

'Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth'

Mozart gets a reboot with a new collaboration between electronic composer Jlin and the New York-based dance company A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham. Jlin deconstructs Mozart's "Requiem in D minor," an unfinished work created the same year of his death, with synths and samples. Abraham, meanwhile, incorporates elements from ballet, hip-hop and capoeira to create a work that moves between classical lines and free flow. Dancers, dressed in flowing costumes designed by British fashion designer Giles Deacon, embark on a journey of death and rebirth, colored with mythological elements and a sharp sociopolitical edge. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Northrop, 84 Church St. SE., Mpls., $28-$45, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu.)

SHEILA REGAN

Cine Latino

Dozens of comedies, dramas and romances from Latin America, including several U.S. and international premieres, highlight this year's festival. Spain's legendary Carlos Saura is the biggest name director with his "Walls Can Talk," a documentary about his country's vibrant murals. Other titles include Spain's Oscar entry for 2023, family drama "Alcarrás," Venice Film Festival winner "Argentina, 1985" and movies from Chile, Colombia and Mexico. (showtimes vary, Oct. 13-20, MSP Film at the Main, 115 Main St., Mpls., $8-$12/all-access passes $60-$100, mspfilm.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT

Midcareer transition

Some artists illustrate their works with pictures. Award-winning concert pianist Sara Davis Buechner accents hers with music. She limns her life story in "Of Pigs and Pianos," a one-person show about her pioneering midcareer gender transition in the 1990s. Buechner performs nine musical numbers interspersed with vignettes, anecdotes and projected photos from her life, making "Of Pigs and Pianos" both a recital and a telescopic stage biography. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. $45. Pay-as-you-are. 612-822-7063 or jungletheater.org.)

ROHAN PRESTON

'Real Women Have Curves'

Five Latin American women struggle to meet impossible factory deadlines while chatting about husbands, kids, their bodies and the threat of deportation in this big-hearted comedy inspired by the 2002 film that made America Ferrera a star. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., ends Oct. 30, Lyric Arts, 420 E. Main St., Anoka, $34-$42, lyricarts.org.)

C.H.

Metric

Longtime favorites in the Twin Cities who put on a memorable headlining set at Rock the Garden in 2013, singer Emily Haines and her Toronto-based whir-rock band of "Breathing Underwater" and "Help I'm Alive" fame are back out on the so-called Doomscroller Tour, named after a sprawling 10-minute track in their wild new album, "Formentera." Their electronic grooves and visual production should be extra-vibrant in Live Nation's hi-fi local Fillmore outlet. (7 p.m. Mon., the Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $37, ticketmaster.com.)

C.R.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

The hyper-prolific cult band from Australia is releasing three albums this month. "Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava" has already arrived, with songs almost as long as the LP title. The seven tunes stretch to 63 minutes combined and embrace a typical King Gizzard kitchen sink of sounds — reggae, Afropop, funk, Latin jazz, prog jazz, etc. Surprisingly, these extended jams never get boring, thanks to leader Stu Mackenzie's savvy editing. (8 p.m. Fri. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, $37, axs.com.)

JON BREAM

The Waco Brothers

Chicago-based British indie/alternative rock hero Jon Langford of Mekons fame has been getting his twang on for over two decades with this rootsy, rowdy, rambunctious side band, which gained national fame via riotous closing parties at Texas' South by Southwest music conference. They're having a ball again this year playing festivals including Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and now a too-rare club date in another Midwest city. (8 p.m. Fri., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $15-$20, thecedar.org.)

C.R.

Twin Cities Art Week

The first-ever Twin Cities Art Week continues through Sunday. Twenty-four venues across the Twin Cities host various events, from gallery crawls and film screenings to artist talks and parties. Vincenzo de Bellis, who curated the retrospective of influential Italian Arte Povera artist Jannis Kounellis at the Walker, speaks about it on Friday at 5 p.m. Minneapolis artist Mike Marks offers a live printmaking demo on Sunday from 9-11 a.m. at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory. Meet Dreamsong exhibiting artists Allison Baker, Maria Kozak and Julia Haft-Candell for brunch at the gallery on Sunday from noon-2 p.m. Swing by Second Shift Studio Space to have soup and chat with current resident artists on Friday from 7-9 p.m. Check tcartweek.org for the full schedule.

ALICIA ELER

King Princess

Since opening for Kacey Musgraves in January at Xcel Energy Center, this New York indie-rocker has dropped her second full-length album, "Hold On Baby." She gets some help from A-list producers Mark Ronson and Aaron Dessner and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on "Let Us Die." But this LP is all King Princess, emotionally anxious but musically more confident. Buoyed by an indie-rock aesthetic with pop instincts, the 23-year-old chronicles her attempts at breaking free from a long-term relationship. She'll strengthen her relationship with her Twin Cities fan base in her third St. Paul appearance since 2020. (7:30 p.m. Sat. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, $35-$60, axs.com.)

J.B.

Exotic Pets

The Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show is a family-friendly expo that educates people about reptiles and exotic pets. For owners of reptiles there will be experts and breeders to answer questions and vendors with feeders and supplies. View a variety of reptiles and maybe leave with a crawling or slithering pet of your own. (10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$15. RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 651-265-4800. rivercentre.org.)