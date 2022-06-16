'Spittin' Seeds'

The Penumbra Theatre's Ashe Lab Festival is premiering the collaborative work by four artists in residence, — Queen Drea, Orlando Hunter, Ricarrdo Valentine and Erin Sharkey. "Spittin' Seeds" is described as an exploration of memory and resilience that features dance, storytelling and Afrofuturist elements. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. Ends June 26. Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul. $15-$25. 651-224-3180 or penumbratheatre.org).

ROHAN PRESTON

'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande'

The great Emma Thompson is the main reason to see this small drama, and she is more than enough. As Nancy, a widow who has never had an orgasm and who doesn't expect the sex worker she hires to change that, Thompson gives an utterly naked performance, literally and figuratively. But it's quiet moments, like one in which Nancy confesses that she's not sure if she deserves to have fun, where Thompson dazzles. (Streaming on Hulu)

CHRIS HEWITT

Winstock

After last weekend's big Eric Church/Morgan Wallen hoedown at U.S. Bank Stadium, the country music festival season kicks off with the 28th incarnation of Winstock. Jake Owen on Friday and Tim McGraw on Saturday should be crowd-pleasing headliners. The fest also has a strong undercard with 2021 CMA winners Brothers Osborne and best new artist Jimmie Allen, popular veterans Gary Allan and Neal McCoy, and promising newcomers Casi Joy and MacKenzie Porter. (Fri.-Sat. Winsted Airport, Winsted, Minn., $175 and up, winstockfestival.com)

JON BREAM

Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus

The chorus closes its season with its annual Pride concerts, which this year feature an original revue, "Avenue Queer," created by Brave New Workshop's Denzel Belin. There will be show tunes aplenty, many featuring lead vocals by Britney Coleman, who's taking a break from the Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim's "Company" that just won five Tonys on Sunday. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls., $60-$10, 612-624-2345 or tickets.umn.edu)

ROB HUBBARD

Juneteenth

There is plenty of free music in Twin Cities parks to celebrate Black Independence Day. At Bethune Park, six hours of song are scheduled, starting at noon, with the likes of gospel singers Jovonta Patton and Cornisha Garmon, jazz saxophonist Jerome Treadwell and Chase & Ovation, a Prince tribute group. At Boyd Park in St. Paul, Jearlyn Steele and Thomasina Petrus — two Twin Cities singer/actors with big voices and big personalities — share the stage with R&B vocalist Johnnie Brown and spoken-word artists Beverly Cottman and Brittany Delaney. (Noon-6 p.m. Sat., Bethune Park, 1304 10th Av. N., Mpls.; 3-7 p.m. Sat., Boyd Park, 335 Selby Av., St. Paul, free)

J.B.

Pryes Block Party

A free Art-a-Whirl-style music bash thankfully not crammed into the same weekend as all the others, this fifth anniversary celebration for one of Minneapolis' best-loved taprooms boasts a two-day outdoor lineup along the riverfront. Glam-funk soul singer Jaedyn James, garage rocker Monica LaPlante and Earthcry perform Friday night. Saturday's six-act lineup is topped by North Carolina's psychedelic electro-rock band Papadosio with local rap hero Nur-D and his full band, plus Mike Kota, Prints and more. (5-10 p.m. Fri., noon-10 p.m. Sat., Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Road N., Mpls., free, pryesbrewing.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

West African 'Reunion'

Guinean master drummers and dancers from overseas and around the nation have converged for the Fakoly Drum & Dance Conference, named for the medicine man to 13th-century Mandingo King Sundiata Keita and rooted in the rhythms and movement of West Africa. It's hosted by Minnesota-based Duniya Drum & Dance, whose co-artistic director, Fode Bangoura, traces his lineage back to Fakoly. He and other artists of the African diaspora will share the spirit in a public concert. (7 p.m. Sat., Barbara Barker Center for Dance, 500 21st Av. S., Mpls., $15-$25, duniyadrumanddance.org)

SHEILA REGAN

'Plucked'

Curated by violinist, composer and educator Ariana Kim, the closing concert of the Liquid Music season explores the Asian diasporic experience through music and performance. Kim, who is co-artistic director of the Chamber Music Society of Minnesota, has gathered a fine group of musicians and composers, including Tonia Ko, whose "Still Life Crumbles" will feature violin and harpsichord, and Piyawat Louilarpprasert, who's toying with violin, video and electronics. (8 p.m. Fri., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $25-$50, theparkwaytheater.com)

JENNA ROSS

Femi Kuti

After starting out as a saxophonist in his dad's band, the eldest son of late Afrobeat legend and Nigerian civil rights hero Fela Kuti has now had as long a music career as his old man. Femi continues to forge funky new sounds and carry on Fela's activist torch, too. This time around, he's bringing a third-generation Kuti along as a collaborator, his 26-year-old son Mádé, with whom he issued last year's double album, "Legacy+." KFAI's Salif Keita will also DJ. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., all ages, $50-$55, thecedar.org)

C.R.

Ted Unseth

At age 75, the inveterate devotee of classic jazz orchestra music from the 1920s and '30s is coming out of retirement to conduct his De Stijlistics. Best known for his work with the Wolverines Classic Jazz Orchestra, Unseth resurrects his note-for-note transcriptions of works by Paul Whiteman, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway and others in an octet format. De Stijlistics feature such Twin Cities standouts as guitarist Tim Sparks and keyboardist Dan Chouinard. (2 p.m. Sun., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. $15-$20, thecedar.org)

J.B.

'What Is Emily Drawing?'

Sort of a reverse "CODA," Emily is deaf but her parents are not. Deaf artists Jules Dameron and Joshua Castille's play explores Emily's efforts to connect with the people around her. (7:30 Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls. Name-your-price tickets start at $5, illusiontheater.org/emily.)

C.H.

'Pyrates'

Before Theatre Coup d'Etat shifts operations to Chicago, it promises to go out with a bang with this adventure featuring a nonbinary buccaneer and a live soundscape. It's a haves/have-nots tale with Tanith in the middle of a possible mutiny. (7:30 Thu.-Mon., Fire Station 24, 4501 Hiawatha Av. S., Mpls., $18-$40, theatrecoupdetat.com.)

C.H.

Tour and artist talk with Angela Two Stars

Last fall, Twin Cities-based artist Angela Two Stars revealed her site-specific sculpture "Okciyapi (Help Each Other)," a work that reflects on the efforts of Dakota language revitalization, and is on the former site of the controversial work "Scaffold," which was removed in 2017. On June 23 at 6 p.m., she will give a tour of "Okciyapi" with Walker chief curator Henriette Huldisch, followed by an artist talk at 7 p.m. in the Walker Cinema with associate professor Darlene St. Clair. Two Stars' work is the first public artwork by a Native artist in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. (6 p.m. talk, 7 p.m. tour, June 23, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., free, tickets required; available day of event at 5:30 p.m. in the main lobby box office, walkerart.org)

ALICIA ELER

Celebrating Juneteenth all over Minneapolis

To honor Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when slavery was officially ended in the United States, the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery will host several community events on Saturday. Celebrate at Bethune Park (1304 10th Av. N.) from noon-6 p.m., or visit the museum (1256 Penn Av. N.), which will be open extra hours from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. as part of the celebration on Plymouth Avenue N. The museum also will help kick off Juneteenth at the City of Lakes Community Summer Games at North Commons Park (1801 James Av N.) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

A.E.

Midsummer

Nordic traditions are celebrated during Nordic Summerfest, a riff on the Norway Day celebrations once held at Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis until 2015. Expect a variety of Nordic brews, food, music and entertainment. Authors present books on Nordic history and culture. The family-oriented event also includes children's activities and local vendors with clothing, jewelry and Viking items. (9 a.m. -9 p.m. Sat, $10. Buck Hill, 15400 Buck Hill Road, Burnsville. nordicmidsummerfest.com)