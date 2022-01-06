'Diesel Heart'

History Theatre's "Raw Stages" — new readings of works that are in development and often pop up in future seasons — kicks off with a bio-drama about the father of St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. Growing up in St. Paul in the 1950s and '60s, Melvin Carter Jr. witnessed the destruction of the Rondo neighborhood when it was bulldozed to build Interstate 94 and, as an adult, fought racism and crime in the St. Paul Police Department. The cast includes Rex Isom and Uchenna Chukwudi. (7:30 p.m. Jan. 13, History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul, $15, 651-292-4323 or historytheatre.com.)

CHRIS HEWITT

Neal Francis

With his bouncy and bluesy single "Can't Stop the Rain" in steady rotation at 89.3 the Current, this keyboard-plunking Chicago rocker is making Minneapolis one of his first stops as he and his band get a jump on touring in the new year. Francis, 30, is in breakout mode with his sophomore album "In Plain Sight," recorded in a church and issued via ATO Records with traces of New Orleans boogie and Beatles-y psychedelia. Latinx rockers Dos Santos open. The show will also be livestreamed via Flymachine. (8 p.m. Wed., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $15, etix.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Annie Mack

After the pandemic derailed so many live gigs in 2021, the bluesy Rochester siren will have a proper release party to celebrate last year's splendid EP, "Testify." Over the course of five commendable selections, she's a little bit bluesy, a little bit spiritual, a little bit Southern soul and a whole lot of no-nonsense as she addresses some personal issues. (7 p.m. Fri., Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. $20-$25, dakotacooks.com)

JON BREAM

Winter Blast

Eden Prairie's frozen frolic embraces the cold and snow with family outdoor activities. Embark on a scavenger hunt, sledding and ice skating to music by Kidsdance. Instructors from the Eden Prairie Art Center offer art projects. Warm up by the bonfire with a snack from a food truck. Princess favs Elsa and Anna will be available for photos. (2-4:30 p.m. Sat. Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie, edenprairie.org)

MELISSA WALKER

Kinda Fonda Wanda

Formed in 2018 by Vibro Champs guitar vet Alan Subola with charmer Amanda White on vocals, this Twin Cities band specializes in vintage rockabilly and country songs from the likes of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and namesake Wanda Jackson. It settles in for a month of intimate Tuesday gigs at St. Paul's coolest new bar. Next week's features an opening set by Subola with his old V.C. bandmate Dave Wolfe plus the weekly 6 p.m. happy-hour affair with TexaSotans Trevor McSpadden and Mary Cutrufello. (8 p.m. Tue., White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. 7th St., St. Paul, free, whitesquirrelbar.com)

C.R.

Works by Naked Stages

Naked Stages, the long-running development and mentorship program for emerging artists hosted by Pillsbury House Theater, is back with its virtual presentations. As in 2020 and 2021, cohorts of emerging and experimental performance artists will present their works. Among the highlights is a humorous dance and theater piece by Alys Ayumi Ogura about navigating micro-aggressions and prejudices as a non-native English speaker. Also, watch out for Ashembaga (Ashe) Jaafaru's transfixing presence in "Joy on Me," directed by Antonio Duke. (Jan. 15-30, $5-$25, pillsburyhouseandtheatre.org)

SHEILA REGAN

﻿The Good, the Bad, the Funky

Who needs to designate a specific anniversary date? When you're bad and Twin Cities-wide like this funk band, you can celebrate all year long. It's GBF's silver anniversary — 25 years of getting Minnesota music lovers off their barstools and onto the dance floor for Motown, Earth, Wind & Fire, James Brown and other classic horn-driven funk 'n' soul tunes, featuring vocalist Allen Glenn. (8 p.m. Sat., Minnesota Music Café, 501 Payne Av., St. Paul, $15, minnesotamusiccafe.com)