'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

"Bonkers" is the official term to describe this Charlie Kaufman-esque comic film, in which the bored operator of a laundromat keeps turning into alternate versions of herself, each with very different versions of her life. Michelle Yeoh is spectacular, shifting from the drab real world to the glamorous life of a movie star to a risk-taking secret agent to an alien creature with hot dogs for fingers. Jamie Lee Curtis costars as a tax auditor the Yeoh character keeps bumping into. And, as Yeoh's shape-shifting grandfather, 93-year-old Minneapolis native James Hong has the best role of his long movie career. (Wide release)

CHRIS HEWITT

Santana

Last year, guitar god Carlos Santana dropped another album with a parade of guests, including Chris Stapleton, Chick Corea and, of course, Rob Thomas. While not as satisfying as 1999's landmark "Supernatural," "Blessings and Miracles" is a diverse, sincere collection, punctuated with expressive and often soaring Santana guitar work. Recent set lists indicate he might play a couple of tunes from that project along with such requisite classics as "Soul Sacrifice" and "Smooth." (8 p.m. Fri., Treasure Island Casino, Red Wing, $89-$159, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

'Passing Strange'

Rock musician Stew won a Tony Award for the book of his autobiographical musical, a comedy/drama about a middle-aged musician looking back on his youth, charting the course that led his career of fusing gospel, rhythm and blues, rock and jazz. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Yellow Tree Theatre, 320 5th Av. SE., Osseo, $27-$31, 763-493-8733 or yellowtreetheatre.com.)

CHRIS HEWITT

Hurray for the Riff Raff

New Orleans-based, New York-raised, Puerto Rico-rooted poet/rocker Alynda Segarra has turned into one of the truest and best Americana singer/songwriters around, with a diversely rootsy sound and downtrodden vantage points. Their new album "Life on Earth," produced by Justin Vernon cohort Brad Cook, takes on more of a global view with dramatic and often thrilling results. L.A.'s Anjimile opens. (9 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20-$35, etix.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

The Sphinx Virtuosi

The Detroit-based Sphinx Foundation provides encouragement to Black and Latinx classical musicians, including this chamber orchestra of outstanding young players. The group's "Tracing Visions" concert will feature works by a pair of exciting Black composers, Jessie Montgomery and recent SPCO guest Xavier Foley. They'll be joined by local choir Border CrosSing. (3 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $13-$31, 612-224-4222 or ordway.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Slipknot

They may not be Machine Gun Kelly's cup of tea, but Iowa's masked thrash-metal vets are probably the visceral release many fans need in 2022. Corey Taylor and the crew returned to the road with their traveling Knotfest last year, putting up strong ticket sales and reportedly quite a wild show. Surprisingly, this will be their first Twin Cities show in 13 years. In the Moment and Jinjer open. (6:30 p.m. Sat., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $45-$198, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

New Eyes Festival

Theater Mu's annual series of new-work readings has an otherworldly bent, with titles including "Kung Fu Zombies vs. Shaman Warrior." That comedy is joined by a musical, "Again," about two friends linked by cancer, and the fantasy-themed "Exotic Deadly: or the MSG Play." (5 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 5 p.m. Sun., 755 N. Prior Av., #107, St. Paul, free but reservations required, theatermu.org).

C.H.

Craig Taborn Trio

Jazz has been called "the sound of surprise," but all too often musicians play themselves into a rut. Not Taborn. Blending electronics with piano, the Golden Valley-raised keyboardist is a seeker who enchants listeners while challenging them to hear more deeply. After a knockout show two weeks ago at Tennessee's Big Ears Festival, he comes home for a one-nighter with drummer Dan Weiss and bassist Chris Lightcap. (7 & 9 p.m. Wed., Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $25-$40, dakotacooks.com)

TIM CAMPBELL

Down on the farm

City folks can get a taste of rural life with Saturday Mornings on the Farm, a Three Rivers Parks program. Overalls and flannel are not required to help collect eggs and complete other tasks on Gale Woods Farm. Cuddle up to baby animals, explore the barn and participate in seasonal activities. (9:30 a.m.-noon Sat., $5, 7210 W. County Road 110, Minnetrista, 763-559-6700, threeriversparkdistrict.org)

MELISSA WALKER

Adia Victoria

Raised in South Carolina and now based in Nashville, this compelling singer-songwriter explores the identity of Black Southern women on 2021's "A Southern Gothic," a haunting, minimalist masterwork of dark Gothic blues. Produced by T Bone Burnett, Victoria's third album features Margo Price and Jason Isbell and the standout single "Magnolia Blues." (8 p.m. Mon., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $18-$20, first-avenue.com)

J.B.

Two artists talk about America

Vesna Kittleson and Christopher E. Harrison come from different cultural backgrounds, but their themes overlap like a Venn diagram in a dual exhibition at Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art. Kittelson uses abstraction to respond to today's culturally chaotic environment in her show "Letters to AmeriKa," informed by her perspective as an immigrant and outsider. Harrison centers the Black experience in America in "Currents," where organic, flowing shapes converge with sculptural portraits to explore resistance and resilience, identity and equality. (9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9:30-7 Sat., 9:30-5 Sun. through April 29, 250 3rd Av. N., Mpls., free, trafficzoneart.com)

ALICIA ELER

NRBQ

Six decades on, the musically polyamorous quartet is as fun as ever, with a strong new lineup under founding keyboard madman Terry Adams. Fans who miss heyday mainstays Al Anderson and Joey Spampinato owe it to themselves to check out Scott Ligon, who rivals Big Al's ferocious guitar chops with a voice that evokes Joey's keening sweetness. (8 p.m. Sat., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $30-$35, axs.com)

T.C.