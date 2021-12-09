José James

Heading to his hometown for the holidays, the acclaimed Brooklyn vocalist is celebrating a new album, "Merry Christmas From Jose James." It's a warm, intimate, gently jazzy collection, covering chestnuts and offering two originals, the wonderful velvety piano ballad "Christmas in New York" and the yearning croon of "Christmas Day." This is another treasured recording from James, who has gifted listeners with salutes to Billie Holiday and Bill Withers as well as remarkable original projects, notably 2013's strikingly inventive "No Beginning No End." (7 p.m. Sat. & Sun., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$50, dakotacooks.com)

JON BREAM

'Who Brought the Humbug'

Tap dancer and entertainer Ricci Milan is back at Cowles Center with her popular holiday shindig. With special guests each night, the show features a mix of familiar Christmas carols and new tunes along with plenty of cheer and silliness. After going virtual last year, the goofy hijinks and dancing come together for a family-friendly affair. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 19, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $35-$75, 612-206-3600,thecowlescenter.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Bad Bad Hats

Being married to your bandmate isn't always a plus, but it certainly seemed to benefit the trio's leaders Kerry Alexander and Chris Hoge during the COVID pandemic. They kept up appearances virtually during quarantine and then hunkered down with drummer Connor Davidson to create their most varied and nuanced album to date. "Walkman" adds hints of Wilco and Yo La Tengo art-rock groove to their already bookish and idiosyncratic indie-pop sound. The trio wraps up their fall tour at home with young fire-starters Nur-D and Vial. (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 70 11st Av. N., Mpls., $20, first-avenue.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Fabien Gabel & Minnesota Orchestra

The group of finalists for the orchestra's next music director apparently is down to three, and French conductor Fabien Gabel is one of them. He'll take on the biggest bang of French orchestral music, Hector Berlioz's massive "Symphonie Fantastique," after Tai Murray solos on the eminently enjoyable E-minor Violin Concerto of Felix Mendelssohn. Leading off is the overture to Engelbert Humperdinck's opera, "Konigskinder." (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$99, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

'Prints on Ice'

The snow started falling just as Highpoint Center for Printmaking's annual winter exhibition dropped into the gallery. "Prints on Ice" features work by 28 local printmakers.Visitors can see 68 prints and printed objects on display, made from a variety of methods including lithography, relief, intaglio and monotype.Shoppers can take an additional 20% discount if they buy on opening weekend. (Opening 6:30-9 p.m. Fri. Regular hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-4 Sat. through Jan. 8,912 W. Lake St.,Mpls., 612-871-1326 or highpointprintmaking.org)

ALICIA ELER

Glow Holiday Festival

The interactive holiday light attraction has returned to the State Fairgrounds as a walk-through event, so grab the mittens, coat and hat. Themed walking paths include Rainbow Park, Arctic Circle, Gingerbread House, Enchanted Forest and more. A food court features fair-themed food. As this is the season of giving, Glow donates to a different charity each night with a dollar from each ticket sold this weekend going to the Page Foundation, Greater Twin Cities United Way and Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. (5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 5-10 p.m. Sun., $12.75-$20.75, 1265 N. Snelling Av., Falcon Heights, glowholiday.com)

MELISSA WALKER

JD McPherson

Before heading out on tour next year backing Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, the Oklahoma rockabilly revivalist is fitting in a two-week trek through Middle America with his own band reviving the swinging holiday show they created around his undeniably fun 2018 Christmas album "Socks." Vintage rock 'n' roll fans sorry to miss Brian Setzer's usual holiday run this year will find a little winter solace here. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $35-$30, thecedar.org)

C.R.

'Island of Discarded Women'

News host Cathy Wurzer and singer Jennifer Grimm are special guests on the latest live performance of this podcast founded by "A Prairie Home Companion" alumna Sue Scott. The show mixes radio theater, original songs and conversations with women about reawakening their power "after feeling tossed aside, swept under the rug or deleted." (7 p.m. Sun., Woman's Club, 410 Oak Grove St., Mpls., $20, eventbrite.com)

ROHAN PRESTON

Ashley McBryde

This Nashville singer-songwriter garners respect from both country traditionalists and progressives. Her sound is mostly traditional with an occasional taste for guitar muscle. Her lyrical sensibility is both small-town and bad-ass. "One Night Standards," her hit from 2020's "Never Will," looked candidly at lowering the bar for a casual hookup. "Girl Goin' Nowhere," the title track of her 2018 debut that led to her CMA best new artist trophy, revisited how some people in McBryde's Arkansas hometown said music wasn't a career. She keeps beating the odds. Opening is Priscilla Block, who launched her career on TikTok with "Just About Over You." (8 p.m. Fri., Fillmore Minneapolis, 525 N. 5th St., $26.50-$35, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

'The Unforgivable'

We're probably supposed to ponder to whom the title refers but your main question will be, "What on earth is Viola Davis doing in this thing?" She plays a stranger who reluctantly befriends a woman (Sandra Bullock, with a perma-frown), released from prison after serving a sentence for killing a police officer. It's a redemption tale and a mystery and a courtroom thriller and a family drama and a big, fat mess. (Netflix)