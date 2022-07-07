Rod Stewart

In an interview with Forbes this year, Sir Rod declared that this would be his last North American tour to survey his wide range of hits from "Maggie May" to "Young Turks." He's not retiring at age 77, but in the future he wants to tour with a big band and swing with the Great American Songbook. Fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick, who impressed once again last year at the Lakefront Music Fest in Prior Lake, will get the evening rocking with "Surrender," "Dream Police" and "I Want You to Want Me." (7:30 p.m. Fri. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St Paul, $45.50-$665, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

'Glensheen'

The record-breaking murder musical has been touring the state — including a stop in Duluth, where its events took place in 1977 — and now it's back for a sixth run at St. Paul's History Theatre, featuring most of its original cast. Played with tongues firmly in cheeks, it's a cheerful-but-macabre take on the tragic murder of Elisabeth Congdon in Glensheen Mansion, on the shores of Lake Superior. If you've somehow missed Jeffrey Hatcher and Chan Poling's charming show, now's your chance to catch up. (7:30 Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul, $40-$70, 651-292-4323 or historytheatre.com.)

CHRIS HEWITT

Japanese Breakfast & the Linda Lindas

Only because "Crying in H Mart" author Michelle Zauner and her ultra-charming electro-pop band Japanese Breakfast have already been around on tour once for their literally brilliant, Grammy-nominated 2021 album "Jubilee," there's as much excitement for their opening band this time around. The Linda Lindas shot to viral fame last year with a live clip from the Los Angeles Public Library of them performing the anti-bro punk anthem "Racist, Sexist Boy," and now the girls — ages 11 to 17! — are signed to Epitaph Records and on tour while school is out. Should be a blast twice over. (8 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $50, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Shawn Mendes

The Canadian heartthrob has been busy during the pandemic. He released his fourth studio album, "Wonder," in December 2020 along with a concert film and Netflix documentary, dropped a smash single "Monster" with Justin Bieber and — you probably heard — broke up with Camila Cabello in November 2021. He's since issued three new singles that haven't appeared on any albums. The 23-year-old pop star is only two weeks into his world tour, on which he's been offering two dozen songs nightly. Dermot Kennedy opens. (7 p.m. Sat. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $45.50-$467, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

'The Parent Trap'

It's not the Lindsay Lohan remake but the original, with Hayley Mills. She plays twins, separated at birth, who meet at summer camp, realize they are sisters, switch places and scheme to reunite their divorced parents, played by Brian Keith and Maureen O'Hara. Mills is so delightful that the unlikely — and, honestly, borderline abusive — premise actually works. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Heights Theater, 3951 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights, $12, heightstheater.com.)

C.H.

The Black Crowes

After not speaking to each other for five years, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson seem to have finally found a remedy for their longstanding feuds and have been consistently touring for a year now with a mostly new lineup of their Atlanta-reared throwback-rock band. They're sticking to the oldies on tour, playing their 1990 debut album "Shake Your Money Maker" in its entirety followed by other '90s cuts. This will be their first Twin Cities date since 2013. (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. NW., Prior Lake, $49-$109, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

'Minotaur'

Off-Leash Area uses Greek mythology as a tool to explore a feminist message in a new dance and mask piece created by co-artistic director Jennifer Ilse. Accompanied by live music and sound score by Dameun Strange and live animated projection by co-artistic director Paul Herwig, the work draws on the half-man, half-bull Minotaur and the labyrinth that confines it as a jumping-off point. Along the way, it asks "What comes next?" after patriarchy and other systems of oppression are overcome. (7:30 p.m. July 14-17, Tek Box at the Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $10-$30, offleasharea.org.)

SHEILA REGAN

University of Minnesota Summer Orchestra

Four doctoral students in conducting get an opportunity to show off their skills with this orchestra composed of musicians from the U and other local players who don't like to take the summer off. On the podium will be Jingqi Zhu, Hisham Bravo Groover, Andrew Kim and David Carrillo Siliezar, leading performances of the full-orchestra version of Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring" and works by Mexican composers Jose Pablo Moncayo and Arturo Marquez. (7:30 p.m. Friday; Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls,; free; cla.umn.edu/music.)

ROB HUBBARD

Ridin' Old School

Ride through the Twin Cities and transport to a simpler time where motor vehicles weren't the norm. The Minnesota Streetcar Museum operates two trolley lines; Como-Harriet and Excelsior. Como-Harriet whizzes past Minneapolis' Chain of Lakes. Along with a picturesque trolley ride, local amusements include lakeside performances, picnic grounds, a playground and gardens. The Excelsior half-mile of track is built on the former right-of-way of the Minneapolis and St. Louis Railway. It stops at a car barn where passengers can view vintage photos of trains, boats and 1800s landmarks. (Como-Harriet: 12:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays; 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays & Fridays; Excelsior: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; 12:30-3 p.m. Sundays; 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays. For boarding information go to trolleyride.org.)