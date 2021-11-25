James Taylor & Jackson Browne

While this pairing may not be as sexy as when Taylor shared bills in St. Paul with Bonnie Raitt (2018) or Carole King (2010), both of these quintessential 1970s singer-songwriters and Rock Hall of Famers continue to make compelling music. Last year, Taylor released the Grammy-winning "American Standard," interpreting such standards as "Teach Me Tonight," though he seems to be emphasizing his own classics in concert this year. This summer, Browne offered "Downhill From Everywhere," once again balancing songs of romance and social commentary. A few of Browne's new tunes are showing up on this tour. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $63.50-$129, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

'Choreographers' Evening'

The Walker's annual show returns to its in-person, post-Thanksgiving tradition. This year, dance artist and designer Valerie Oliveiro takes the reins as curator for the night. She has performed and choreographed in the Walker's annual event many times and now brings her eye for experimental, community-based and interdisciplinary work with an eclectic lineup of performing artists and a Cambodian dance troupe called Wattanak. There will be nudity. (4 & 7 p.m. Sat., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $28.50, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Beach Bunny

Chicago bedroom rocker Lili Trifilio and her fuzz-pop band blew up on TikTok in 2018 with the anti-body-shaming hit "Prom Queen," proving kids still love guitar-driven rock and songs with messages. She's growing into one of rock's great feminist voices and catchiest songwriters, as evidenced by last year's hit "Cloud 9."Youthful up-and-comers Miloe and Why Not? were coolly picked to open. (8 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $22, first-avenue.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Historical holiday

The James J. Hill House is once again decked out for the holidays. Take a step back in time to Christmas 1910 on a tour of the opulent Gilded Age mansion once owned by the railroad titan. A 60-minute guided tour shares holiday stories and memories from the Hill family and its staff. Guests also may browse holiday-themed exhibits. Tours are limited in size to accommodate social distancing, and masks are required. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11-4 Sun., $8-$12, 240 Summit Av., St. Paul. 651-297-2555, mnhs.org)

MELISSA WALKER

Bela Fleck

The banjo god has a masterful ensemble to showcase material from his September release, "My Bluegrass Heart," the final installment in a bluegrass trilogy that began more than 30 years ago for one of music's most ambitious and captivating adventurers. Mandolinist Sam Bush, dobro giant Jerry Douglas, fiddler Stuart Duncan, bassist Edgar Meyer and guitarist Bryan Sutton will join Fleck for his first bluegrass tour in 24 years. (7:30 p.m. Tue., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $40-$75, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

A Three Tenors Christmas

The original Three Tenors played stadiums, but you can enjoy a far more intimate experience when a trio of talented tenors with Twin Cities ties gathers at Chanhassen's cozy Fireside Theatre for some holiday fare, operatic arias and friendly one-upmanship. Nathan Bird, Brian Wallin and former Cantus member David Walton are all known for their beautiful voices and interpretive flair. Pre-show dinner is available. (8:15 p.m. Fri., 1 and 8:15 p.m. Sat., 7 p.m. Sun., Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, $40, 952-934-1525 or chanhassendt.com)

ROB HUBBARD

Longshot & Lazerbeak

After bearing witness to street violence and racial injustice going back to his Chicago youth, Twin Cities rapper MC Longshot obviously has a lot on his mind these days. On "Spread Love," his second collaborative album with Doomtree and Lizzo producer Lazerbeak, he channels his raw emotions through a hopeful and helpful filter and has some much needed fun, too. The classic boom-bap and retro-soul beats in tracks such as "Where's the Peace" and "Healing Is Hard" match up with the all too timeless messages. Jus Justice, Ms. Lakesha, Mo Bluntz and more round out the release party. (9 p.m. Fri., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $15, axs.com)