James Sewell Ballet

JSB's 30th anniversary tour was cut short last year, but the celebration is back with bells on. A program this weekend highlights favorite works from the company's history, including "Made in America," a piece Sewell choreographed in 2000 drawing on American musical cultural history, as well as new work by JSB's inaugural resident choreographer. Da'Rius Malone has been in the company for four seasons, and now steps into his new role with a piece reflecting on the pandemic as well as police brutality. In person and live-streamed. (7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls, $20-$35, 612-206-3600,thecowlescenter.org)

SHEILA REGAN

'King of the Kosher Grocers'

The first play at the newly refurbished Capri Theater is also historic because it features Michael Tezla and Joe Minjares playing roles they originated in 1991, when this comedy was first produced in the Twin Cities. Directed by Peter Moore and also featuring Pearce Bunting and James A. Williams, it's about a kosher grocery store that changes along with its north Minneapolis neighborhood. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat, 2 p.m. Sun. through Nov. 7. $10-$20, 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls, stagenorthmpls.org, masks and vaccine or test required.)

CHRIS HEWITT

Rodrigo y Gabriela

For their Request Tour 2021, the dazzling Mexican guitar duo have asked fans to vote for songs at rodgab.com. Too bad their latest offering, an interpretation of Metallica's "The Struggle Within," isn't among the choices. But such favorites as "The Pirate That Should Not Be," "Stairway to Heaven" and "11:11" are. Melding flamenco, jazz and heavy metal, Rod y Gab's instrumental presentations are explosive and exhilarating. (8 p.m. Sat., Fillmore Minneapolis, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $39-$65, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Dr. Dog

While most bands were clamoring to return to the road after quarantine, this cult-loved Philadelphia rock quintet apparently enjoyed the time off. "This is not a breakup," the members clarified in June when they announced their fall itinerary would be their last as a touring band, after 15-plus years of innumerable festival and club gigs. The psychedelic soul-rockers always loved First Ave, and Twin Cities fans are sure to requite that fondness at this final two-night fling. (8 p.m. Wed. & Thu., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35, axs.com, vaccine or test results required.)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

VocalEssence

The multi-choir collective opens its 53rd season, returning to live performance with a program called "Hope Lives Here." Minnesota Dance Theatre joins them for Leonard Bernstein's "Chichester Psalms" and Astor Piazzolla's tango-fueled "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires," with choreography by Alexander Hille and Alayna Waxse, respectively. The concert will also feature premieres of new pieces by Gabriel Kahane and Minneapolis composer Kyle Pederson. (4 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $10-$40, 612-371-5656 or vocalessence.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Lanue

Duluth singer/songwriter Sarah Krueger emerged from quarantine with a new stage name and a warm, ethereal folk-rock album, each inspired by a commitment to living more in touch with nature and her poetic side. She's finally getting around to a Twin Cities release party for the self-titled album, featuring members of the Bon Iver and Low camps with bluesy powerhouse Annie Mack opening. (8 p.m. Sat., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $20-$35, theparkwaytheater.com, vaccine or test required.)

C.R.

'Not in Our Neighborhood!'

Nellie and William Francis became activists simply because they wanted to buy a house. History Theatre dramatizes the story of the residents of St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood whose move to previously-all-white Groveland Park placed them in the middle of violent controversy. Darius Dotch and Erin Nicole Farsté star. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Oct. 24, History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul, $30-$53, historytheatre.com)

C.H.

Native beading

Lakota artist Carol Charging Thunder demonstrates Native beading at the historic Pond House. Beading for more than 50 years, her work has been featured at the Tweed Museum of Art in Duluth. Supplies are provided as guests are shown how to make a bead project to take home. 1-4 p.m. Sat. Free. Pond Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington. 952-563-8693. bloomingtonmn.gov)

MELISSA WALKER

Jake Baldwin

The Twin Cities trumpeter's debut album as a leader, "Where You're Planted," out Friday, chooses not to strut his formidable technique and is instead imbued with atmospheric originals such as the sprightly postbop march, "Maps in a Mirror," the suave and sunny groove of "Aviar" and the slow blues "4U," which feels like a stripped-down version of a 1940s big band arrangement. Baldwin's quintet will showcase the material in concert. (8 p.m. Mon., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $12 advance, $15 day of show, icehousempls.com)

BRITT ROBSON