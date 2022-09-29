Jack Harlow

The curly-haired Rolling Stone cover boy is on the verge of being the hottest rapper in the game. Playing straight man on Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" landed Harlow at No. 1 for the first time. He reached those heights again this year with his own "First Class," boosted by a sample of Fergie's "Glamorous." On his sophomore album, "Come Home the Kids Miss You," Harlow gets plenty of help from famous friends including Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake and Drake, whose nonchalant flow is the inspiration for Harlow's style. The quality of his content has been questioned ("cold like the Minnesota Vikings at home"), but he's become a bona fide star, set to appear in a remake of the film "White Men Can't Jump." With City Girls. (7:45 p.m. Fri. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $72 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

'The Phantom of the Opera'

Yes, Broadway's longest-running musical has announced plans to close, but you can enjoy a much earlier adaptation of Gaston Leroux's novel about spooky goings-on at a Paris theater. Organist, composer and master improviser Aaron David Miller will commandeer the keys of Northrop's room-filling pipe organ, providing the soundtrack for the 1925 silent film starring Lon Chaney, "the man of a thousand faces." This scary launch for a Northrop silent film series also will be livestreamed and available on-demand through Oct. 9. (3 p.m. Sunday; Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls.; $10-$21; 612-624-2345 or Northrop.umn.edu.)

ROB HUBBARD

Steve Lacy

It wasn't the collaborations with Vampire Weekend and Kendrick Lamar that made this Los Angeles area singer/songwriter one of 2022's hottest newcomers. It was more TikTok and other viral channels ripe for his aloofly dramatic bedroom-rock singles "Dark Red," "Bad Habit" and "Mercury." The latter two are featured on his summer LP, "Gemini Rights," allegedly inspired by a bad split with an ex-boyfriend and thus loaded with highly emo, hazy guitar pop and electro-R&B. His local debut gig was bumped from the Varsity and could be one of Myth's last concerts, pending possible demolition. (8 p.m. Tue., Myth, 3090 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood, $60-$200, all ages, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Pet Shop Boys & New Order

They could've called this one the Monsters of Synth-Pop Tour. Both influential, innovative British bands that crossed over to MTV and American radio in the '80s — most noticeably with "West End Girls" and "Bizarre Love Triangle," respectively — neither has toured a whole lot in recent decades but stayed relatively active in the studio. Thus, their COVID-delayed Unity Tour is a little more special than just another Gen X nostalgia kick — and a little more expensive, too. EDM legend Paul Oakenfold is also in tow to DJ. (6:30 p.m. Sun., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $112-$172, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

Ringo Starr

The 82-year-old Beatles drummer will spread his message of peace and love with a little help from his friends Edgar Winter, Toto's Steve Lukather, Men at Work's Colin Hay, Average White Band's Hamish Stuart and others. This is the 15th incarnation of His All-Starr Band, a live classic-rock jukebox that will play "Free Ride," "Rosanna" and such Beatles classics as "Yellow Submarine" and "Octopus's Garden." Never one to sit still, Ringo this month dropped "EP3," his third EP in 18 months, this one featuring the Linda Perry-penned "Everyone and Everything," about kindness and tolerance. (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. NW., Prior Lake, $89-$249, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Twin Cities Iranian Culture Collective mounts group exhibition

As protests in Iran and around the world continue over the killing of 22-year-old Masha "Zhini" Amini by the Iranian "morality" police, the Iranian Culture Collective hosts a group exhibition at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Curated by Leila Rastegar, the exhibition showcases work by 16 local artists who offer a variety of perspectives and work in animation, painting, drawing, installation, mixed media and more. Katayoun Amjadi's installation "This Is Not an Eggplant," Maryam Rafigh's drawing "My Aunt," Niccu Tafarrodi's delicate miniature dioramas and Neda Shahghasemi's oil on canvas paintings are part of the exhibit. (Ends Oct. 22. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Free. 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins. 952-548-6489 or hopkinsartscenter.com)

ALICIA ELER

Twin Cities Iranian Festival

Persian traditional dance brings together lyrical flow with rhythm, intricate foot patterns, wrist articulations and beautiful lines, and you can see all of that at this fall festival. Behnaz Torabi will perform Friday evening and Parisa Naini showcases her artistry on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, guitarist/composer Niayesh Shababi and pianist Negar Ghasemi take the stage Friday night, and Sear Azizi performs Iranian and Afghan pop tunes on Saturday evening. The fest also will feature a traditional Iranian tea house, Persian carpets, poetry and food. 6 p.m. Fri.-5 p.m. Sun., Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Av. S., Mpls, free, twincitiesiranianculturefestival.com.

SHEILA REGAN

'Ghost Quartet'

Dave Malloy, who would go on to a Tony Award nomination for "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," preceded that musical with this song cycle about love, death, whiskey and the ghost of Thelonious Monk. The stories and songs draw on spooky tales, including Edgar Allan Poe's classic "The Fall of the House of Usher." (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Mon., Wed., Thu., ends Oct. 8, Elision Theatre, 6105 42nd Av. N., Crystal, $40, elisionproductions.com.)

CHRIS HEWITT

'The Originalist'

He's Antonin Scalia, and the conservative Supreme Court associate justice finds himself paired with a liberal clerk with whom he seems to have nothing in common. Fireworks and a surprising friendship emerge in the drama, which features James Ramlet and Kalala Kiwanuka Woernle. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., plus special performances, ends Oct. 30, Open Window Theatre, 5300 S. Robert Trail, Inver Grove Heights, 612-615-1515 or openwindowtheatre.org.)

C.H.

'46 Plays for America's First Ladies'

Yup, 46. Each tiny comedy, drama or musical focuses on a different presidential wife (or daughter or niece) who served as the official first lady. What emerges in the rapid-fire, alternately silly and thought-provoking show is the unrecognized influence of marginalized people in our nation's history. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. & Oct. 3, ends Oct. 16, Crane Theater, 2303 NE. Kennedy St., Mpls., tickets on a sliding scale $16-$61 and must be purchased in advance, theatreprorata.org.)

C.H.

'Hocus Pocus 2'

When a hit movie doesn't get a sequel for a long time, sometimes it's because the stars didn't need the work, sometimes it's because nobody had a good idea and sometimes it's because the actors weren't eager to work together again. In the case of "Hocus Pocus 2," the 29-years-later follow-up, it may be all of the above. Two prologues mean we have to wait 28 minutes for original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to appear. What follows is a workmanlike, product placement-filled comedy where the OG witches and contemporary high school students get actualized. (Lands Fri., Disney Plus)

C.H.

Fruit of fall

Hop on a hayride to the fruit field for crisp, tart and juicy apple varieties that are ready for picking during the Afton Apple Festival weekends. Autumnal activities in the orchard include magic shows, music and yard games. Throughout the season get fresh-out-of-the-kitchen items including apple doughnuts, fritters, pie and caramel apples and sundaes. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 16. $5-$7. Afton Apple Orchard, 14421 S. 90th St., Hastings. 651-436-8385. aftonapple.com.)