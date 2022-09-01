Diana Ross

She's the queen of Motown, the voice behind "Where Did Our Love Go" and all those Supremes hits as well as such solo smashes as "I'm Coming Out" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." She promises new tunes from last year's "Thank You," her first album of new material in 22 years. Ms. Ross, as she prefers to be called, is a diva's diva — the gowns, the hair, the presence, the songs, the messages, the emotions. She will reach out and touch her fans. She's bringing one of her daughters, singer Rhonda, but not Tracee Ellis Ross of "Black-ish." A cappella group Naturally 7 opens. (7 p.m. Sat. Minnesota State Fair grandstand, $34-$60, etix.com)

JON BREAM

Laughing Waters Bluegrass Festival

After this 23rd annual pickathon's ringleader Alan Jesperson of the Middle Spunk Creek Boys passed away in December, the Minnesota bluegrass scene rallied to keep his labor of Labor Day love alive. Longtime favorites King Wilkie's Dream and the High 48s will top off the lineup, preceded by harmonious coed quintet No Man's String Band and younger old-timey players LaPlant Road and Steam Machine. It's as cozy a setting as music festivals get, with Sea Salt and other food and beverage options rolled in. (1-7 p.m. Mon., Minnehaha Falls Park, Mpls., free, mscb.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan'

Ricardo Montalban was at his sexiest, nastiest and mullet-iest as the title character in the best "Star Trek" movie, which is back in theaters to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Khan is a nemesis who dates all the way back to the '60s TV show but who hasn't stopped thirsting to defeat Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and pals. (Showtimes, prices and theaters vary, Sept. 4, 5 and 8, fathomevents.com.)

CHRIS HEWITT

The Isles Ensemble

The Isles Ensemble is a group of string players and pianists, most of them current or former members of the Minnesota Orchestra or St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. They'll perform chamber music by Franz Schubert and Dmitri Shostakovich to benefit the Cuban American Youth Orchestra — a Twin Cities-based international collaborative music education program — at MetroNOME Brewery, conductor William Eddins' new Lowertown St. Paul taproom, which puts all of its profits toward music education. (6 p.m. Thu.; 289 E. 5th St., St. Paul; $20; metronomebrewery.com/events.)

ROB HUBBARD

'Plowin' Thru'

The Church Basement Ladies return for a new musical comedy. The ninth of their adventures, all inspired by characters in the bestselling "Growing Up Lutheran," is set in 1975 as the ladies whip up culinary specialties in their church kitchen. (1 p.m. Wed.-Thu., 1 and 7:30 p.m. Fri., 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville, $34-$42, ames-center.com.)

C.H.

Atheer Yacoub/Ali Sultan

She is making quite a name for herself in New York City, thanks in no small part to her regular participation in the Big Brown Comedy Show, a showcase for Arab American and Asian American comics that packs them in once a month at the Comic Strip. Specializing in tales about growing up in a strict Palestinian-Muslim family in Alabama, her routines rely more on personal ordeal than politics. She's making her Twin Cities debut alongside local favorite Ali Sultan, who is inching ever closer to national recognition. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Av., Mpls. $15. sisyphusbrewing.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

'Wonderland'

A steampunk retelling of "Alice in Wonderland" takes a look at mental health, with an aim toward easing the stigma and shame. With a sprinkling of tap, jazz, ballet and hip-hop, Collide Theatrical brings its signature layering of dance, music and theater. In this show, a patient named White Rabbit is treated for severe anxiety, Alice has body dysmorphia and the Queen struggles with narcissistic personality disorder. (7:30 p.m. through Oct. 2, Artistry, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, $50, artistrymn.org. Also, 2 & 5 p.m. Sept. 11, Target Stage on Harriet Island, $41, collidetheatrical.org.)

SHEILA REGAN

Tedeschi Trucks Band

One of America's great live ensembles, this expansive, husband-and-wife-led jam band mixes its repertoire every night, especially with a truckload of material from the new four-LP "I Am the Moon." Plus, they cherry-pick tunes from Susan Tedeschi's career and Derek Trucks' recordings as well as sprinkling in a blues chestnut or two. Tedeschi is a potent vocalist and expressive guitarist, and Trucks is a slide master and true guitar hero. By the way, the 12-member TTB includes Minneapolis-reared singer Mike Mattison. Los Lobos, another all-time great live band, will open, making the drive Up North doubly worthwhile. Highly recommended. (6 p.m. Sat. Bluestem Amphitheater, Moorhead, Minn. $39.50-$125, etix.com)

J.B.

'My Old School'

Mind-blowing in format and subject matter, this one's like nothing you've ever seen. It started as a documentary about the popular Glasgow student who starred in the high school play and was suddenly revealed to be 33 years old. Why did he do it and who knew? Those questions are answered in interviews with classmates but not with the help of the subject. After he declined to participate, filmmakers filled in with animation and live-action scenes in which actor Alan Cumming syncs a performance to tape recordings of the actual student — techniques that work spectacularly. (showtimes vary, $10, MSP Film at the Main, 115 SE. Main St., Mpls.)

C.H.

Phoenix

Between COVID-19, family commitments and their work for films — including those of singer Thomas Mars' wife, Sofia Coppola — these dance-pop maestros from palatial Versailles, France, have been playing hard to get as a touring act over the past decade. They're finally making the rounds in America again behind new music, including the single "Alpha Zulu," solid evidence they actually are a spirited live band that should get out more. Porches, aka synth-wielding New Yorker Aaron Maine, opens. (8 p.m. Tue., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $50-$75, axs.com)

C.R.

Free fun

Walker Free First Saturday ends summer with a celebration of movement. Groove with the puppets from In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre or explore sitting still while making art projects, including screen printing at La Luchadora's mobile art cart. The event also includes free gallery admission. Tickets are available on-site and in limited quantities. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. 612-375-7600. walkerart.org)