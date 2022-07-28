Brandi Carlile

Fresh from her historic gig last weekend at the Newport Folk Festival, where her "friends" included Joni Mitchell delivering her first full performance in two decades, the full-fledged star returns to the Twin Cities without famous pals. We were the first market to embrace Carlile, so we've known for a long time that she's a bona fide star. Now that she's won a shelf full of Grammys, authored a memoir and sung on countless television programs in the past few years, Carlile finally headlines in a Twin Cities arena for the first time. Opening are Lake Street Dive, the Minnesota-named combo featuring remarkable vocalist Rachael Price, and Celisse, who has played guitar for Lizzo and Jon Batiste. (6:30 p.m. Sat. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $35.50-$145.50, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Roger Waters

After a two-year wait and numerous he-said-what headlines, Waters' "This Is Not a Drill Tour" literally comes with a warning: "If you're here because you like Pink Floyd but you can't stand Roger Waters' politics, [bleep] off to the bar." That admonition should come as no surprise to attendees of the outspoken ex-Floyd leader's other recent tours and neither will the offerings that go with the politics: a two-part show with intermission, a hi-fi visual production around an innovative in-the-round stage, and lots of classic songs recast with timely messages/sermons, including many "Wish You Were Here" and "The Wall" album tracks. (8 p.m. Sat., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35-$200, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Lakes Area Music Festival

Over 14 years, this festival in the Brainerd Lakes region has matured into a summer destination for musicians from many of America's major orchestras and now has as music director a rising international conducting star, Germany's Christian Reif. The four-week festival opens with a gala concert featuring music from "West Side Story" with guests from Broadway (8 p.m. Friday) and a weekend full of orchestral music by Bedrich Smetana, Jimmy Lopez Bellido and Jean Sibelius (7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday). The first chamber music concert features a French and Indian combo (7:30 p.m. Wednesday). (Through Aug. 21; Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, 702 S. 5th St., Brainerd, Minn.; $20-$50; lakesareamusic.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

'Flamenco in the Garden'

The Twin Cities Flamenco Collective takes over the patio at the Modus Locus Graffiti Garden. The cool south Minneapolis spot, between the vegan restaurant Reverie and gallery, boasts a relaxed vibe to catch the flamenco dancers and musicians. Among the performers will be the fabulous Sachiko "La Chayí" Nishiuchi, the Osaka-born, Spanish-trained expert at "tablao" dancing, which incorporates improvisation. Scott Mateo Davies will be joining as a guest musician, playing flamenco guitar. (7 p.m. Sat., 3500 Bloomington Av. S., Mpls., free, facebook.com/twincitiesflamenco.)

SHEILA REGAN

Alan Jackson

Last year, the Country Music Hall of Famer released his 21st studio album, "Where Have You Gone," featuring 21 tunes, including two he wrote for his daughters' weddings. He's a sentimentalist, traditionalist and one of the most reliable Nashville recording artists of the 1990s and '00s. Now it's time for his "Last Call: One More for the Road Tour," which is a wordy way of saying farewell. Expect to hear a sampling of Jackson's jukebox full of hits, including "Remember When," "Chattahoochee" and "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere." (7 p.m. Fri., Xcel Energy Center, 199 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $36-$425, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Live at the Hilde

This two-night bash will put to good use Plymouth's cozy but large (5,000-plus capacity) outdoor venue with two distinct lineups. Friday's headliner is Texas blues-rocker Gary Clark Jr., whose guitar-hero status has given away to topical songwriter ("This Land") and even now movie actor ("Elvis"). He'll be joined by "Hang Me Up to Dry" rockers Cold War Kids, Suzanne Santo and Kiss the Tiger. On Saturday, Kenny Chesney's "Half of My Hometown" duet partner Kelsea Ballerini will be joined by fellow Nashville country-pop act the Band Perry, buzzy twanger Brittney Spencer and the Devon Worley Band. (5 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, $45-$150, etix.com)

C.R.

'Second Chance'

Performed by theater artists who have experienced being unhoused, the drama by Carlyle Brown presents the audience with a variety of characters, asking them to help determine if they deserve another chance. (7 p.m. Thu., Mill City Museum courtyard, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls., free, register or find information about additional Aug. 10 and 14 performances at zamyatheater.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT

'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'

As part of its "Teen Autonomous Zone" series, the Walker isn't just reviving this classic high school comedy/drama. It's including a taped interview with Amy Heckerling, conducted by fellow directing luminary Paul Thomas Anderson. Cameron Crowe's sharp script provides lots of opportunity for a cast of soon-to-be-biggies that includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, as well as three future best actor Oscar winners: Nicolas Cage, Sean Penn and Forest Whitaker. (7 p.m. Wed. and Aug. 5, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $12, walkerart.org.)

C.H.

Weird Wearable Art

If you missed this year's annual ArtCar and ArtBike parade, where variously themed and fully decorated vehicles make their way around Lake Harriet, there's still a chance to get your fix. "Fashion Contraptions: Wearable ArtCars," a collection of 30 vehicular outfits worn by Minnesota ArtCar artists, is on view at the shopping center Seven Points in Uptown. A Batmobile, flying saucer and other quirky costumes originally created for the wintertime Art Shanty Projects event are on display behind glass. Nearly 30 artists showcase their goods. (Ends Sept. 30. Seven Points, 3001 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. Free.)

ALICIA ELER

Circus Juventas

The energetic, high-flying and flexible youth of Circus Juventas return to the big top with the summer show "Confetti." The showcase melds circus arts, dance and theater. The story line follows a group of former Ringling Brothers performers set adrift until a mystical encounter sends them on a journey of self-discovery. The magical journey takes the audience on a timeless journey of circuses past. (7 p.m. today; 1 & 7 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. Sun. Circus Juventas, 1270 Montreal Av., St. Paul. 651-699-8229. circusjuventas.org.)

MELISSA WALKER

'Resurrection'

We're only seven months into 2022 but there's no way the next five months will produce a movie more bonkers than this thriller, written and directed by Minneapolis native Andrew Semans. Rebecca Hall, whose intelligence grounds things when they start to get crazy, plays a professor and single mother who is menaced by a creepy stalker (Tim Roth, at his stalkeriest). Turns out she has very good reason to be a helicopter mom to her college-age daughter. (Showtimes vary, in theaters.)