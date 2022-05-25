This summer was hard fought. From "stay home to stay safe" to what felt like the longest, most bitter winter ever, the warm weather and full friendly faces are a balm to the Minnesotan soul.

Now it's our time to shine. Open up the throttle. Crank up the radio. Call all those friends you haven't seen for years. Throw open your arms and fully embrace summer 2022.

And since summer is all about having fun, tackle this installment of the Taste section's Iconic Eats series by playing a delicious game of bingo, which highlights fabulous warm-weather adventures that are quintessentially Minnesotan. Use these suggestions as your guide for not just getting back to real life, but for solving the age-old dilemma of wondering "what should we do today?" The answer: Squeeze every possible memory out of this year. Just tap or click the icons as you read the list and see your stamped bingo card at the end. Summer starts now.