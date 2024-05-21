Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Osseo is looking to appoint a resident to fill a vacant City Council seat and the city is accepting letters of interest through Wednesday, May 22.

Council member Ashlee Mueller stepped down because she is moving out of the small north metro suburb.

"This was not a very fun email to write," she said during the May 13 meeting in which the City Council accepted her resignation. "It was not something that had a lot of planning. I went from not moving to moving in 45 days. It's been a whirlwind."

Mueller, who was appointed to the council in May 2023 after serving on the Planning Commission, encouraged citizens to step up and get involved.

"It's important to be a part of what is going on in your town," she said.

The successful candidate will complete Mueller's term, which runs through Jan. 6, 2025.

The council vacancy comes as Osseo is also looking for a new city administrator. Last month the city and former administrator Riley Grams mutually parted ways. Shane Mikkelson, Osseo's police chief, was tapped to fill the role until Grams' successor is found.

"Thank you for your commitment to our city," Mikkelson told Mueller during the meeting. "I'm saddened you are leaving."