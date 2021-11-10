TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Malik Osborne had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Anthony Polite scored 17 points, and No. 20 Florida State won its seventh straight home opener, routing Pennsylvania 105-70 on Wednesday night.

Osborne, who missed Florida State's second exhibition game with flu-like symptoms, was energetic from the start in recording his fourth career double-double and third at Florida State. He shot 4 of 6 from the floor and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Rayquan Evans added 14 points and four assists, while Houston transfer Caleb Mills scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half in his debut with the Seminoles. Mills shot 6 of 13 from the floor while adding five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Jordan Dingle had 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting while Jonah Charles and Clark Slajchert added 12 points for Penn.

Florida State shot 50% overall and 38.9% from 3-point range, while holding Penn to 38.9% shooting.

TAKEAWAYS

Penn: The Quakers tried to keep up with long-range shooting — they made 9 3-pointers — but fell behind late in the first half and were undone by 26 turnovers.

Florida State: The Seminoles shook off a sluggish start, showed off their newcomers and recorded 15 steals.

UP NEXT

Penn: At George Mason on Friday.

Florida State: At Florida on Sunday.

