OTTAWA, Ontario — Dmitry Orlov had two goals and two assists, and the Carolina Hurricanes scored four times in the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 7-2 on Sunday night.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Seth Jarvis, Jalen Chatfield, Jake Guentzel and Brendan Lemieux also scored for Carolina. Sebastian Aho had three assists and Frederik Andersen made 30 saves.

''We didn't make a lot of mistakes in the third,'' Orlov said. ''We just put the puck deep and tried to forecheck. That's our strength as a team. When you've got the puck, you just need to open up for each other. If you have a chance to shoot, you shoot it, and somebody should be at the front of the net. And I think today we did a much better job in front of the net.''

Thomas Chabot and Tim Stutzle scored for the Senators, who had their three-game win streak halted. Anton Forsberg stopped 31 shots.

''As a team you've got to find a way to come back in the third and get back to playing the same way,'' Chabot said. "We gave them chances, obviously found the way to get in the back of our net and I mean those are the games that you've just got to watch and just all of us just got to look at ourselves and just be better next game.''

Some poor defensive coverage by the Senators allowed Chatfield to walk in and wrist a shot past Forsberg to make it 4-2 early in the third. Just over three minutes later the Hurricanes controlled the play as if they were on the power play and it ended with Orlov firing a puck from just inside the blue line.

Carolina put the game out of reach when Guentzel beat Artem Zub and scored his first with the Hurricanes since being acquired from Pittsburgh. Lemieux later tipped a Brent Burns shot for his third of the season.

''We were able to capitalize,'' Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. ''All of a sudden, we got those chances and then, in the net, in the net, and that's deflating for the other team. And then we're able to just kind of sit on top of it and finish out the game.''

Carolina took a 2-1 lead early in the second with a power-play goal by Kuznetsov. Ottawa tied the game at 4:51 with an impressive effort by Stutzle, who threaded a shot through traffic for his 17th of the season. The Hurricanes regained the lead when Aho made a cross-ice pass to Jarvis, who snapped it past a sprawling Forsberg with 22 seconds remaining in the period.

Lemieux made a great pass to send Orlov in all alone and he made no mistake beating Forsberg glove side to open the scoring at 7:19. Chabot, making his return after missing the last five games, scored from the bottom of the faceoff circle at 13:52 to tie the game.

Carolina's Teuvo Teravainen missed his second straight game due to an upper-body injury. He's expected to return sometime this week.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Senators: At Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl