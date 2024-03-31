Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony added 15 points each and the Orlando Magic broke a three-game losing streak with a 118-88 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

A day after committing two late turnovers and blaming himself for a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Paolo Banchero sat out the fourth quarter and finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Jordan Goodwin led the Grizzlies with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Clarke added 13 points in 20 minutes in his second game back from an Achilles injury.

The win moved the Magic a game and a half behind New York in the race for the fourth Eastern Conference playoff spot. With eight games left in the regular season, the Magic are in fifth place, 1 1/2 up on Indiana and 2 1/2 up on Miami. Their 43 wins are the most for the franchise since 2010-11.

Joe Ingles hit three 3-pointers during a 15-0 Magic run in the first quarter, and Anthony and Markelle Fultz hit 3s on a second-quarter burst that gave Orlando a 43-15 lead.

The Grizzlies, who came into the game last in the NBA in scoring (101.6 points per game), field-goal percentage (43.6) and 3-point percentage (34.7), shot 26.2% in the first half and 36% for the game.

Desmond Bane (sore back) and Santi Aldama (illness) were added to the long list of players sidelined by injuries for the Grizzlies, who have lost seven of eight.

Jonathan Isaac and Gary Harris did not play for Orlando due to ''injury maintenance.''

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit Detroit on Monday.

Magic: Host Portland on Monday.

